CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $280,400.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.