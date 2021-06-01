CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $50.98 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.01024701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.62 or 0.09894498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091787 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

