Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

