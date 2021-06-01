Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) & CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Head to Head Survey

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CME Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CME Group pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CME Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CME Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 2 7 6 0 2.27 Cboe Global Markets 2 5 9 0 2.44

CME Group presently has a consensus target price of $195.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.60%. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $105.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than CME Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CME Group and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $4.88 billion 16.09 $2.11 billion $6.72 32.55 Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.46 $468.20 million $5.27 21.12

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CME Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CME Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 41.46% 8.30% 1.68% Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98%

Summary

CME Group beats Cboe Global Markets on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions. The company also provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services; and transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, regulatory reporting, and trade processing. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company has strategic partnership with B3 S.A. to develop risk management products for Brazilian domestic and international market participants. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

