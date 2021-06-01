Celeum Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 74.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Celeum has traded down 77.4% against the US dollar. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $12,439.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00193606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00983647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

