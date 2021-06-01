Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.71 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Celo has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $833.90 million and $20.71 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00009344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

