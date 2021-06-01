CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.82

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 414763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.