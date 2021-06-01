CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.82

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 414763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

