Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 132

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

LON:CEY traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 114.40 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,908. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In other news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

