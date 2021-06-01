Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,654,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,487,000 after purchasing an additional 367,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

