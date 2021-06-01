Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $185.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.10 million and the highest is $204.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $769.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $824.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $859.17 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 280,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 6.58.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

