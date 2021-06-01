Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $45,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

