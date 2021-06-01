Certara (CERT) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Certara to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Certara and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $243.53 million -$49.40 million -82.22 Certara Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Certara’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara N/A N/A N/A Certara Competitors -39.49% -60.49% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Certara and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50 Certara Competitors 2146 11259 21029 605 2.57

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Certara rivals beat Certara on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

