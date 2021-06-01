Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 2,861 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,027. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

