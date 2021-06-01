Certified Advisory Corp Invests $199,000 in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EMHY opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

