Certified Advisory Corp Invests $283,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 99,899 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.