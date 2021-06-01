Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $124,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

