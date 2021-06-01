Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

FMAT opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.