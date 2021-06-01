Certified Advisory Corp Takes $111,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

