Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,454,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $361.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

