Chain Guardians Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $122,072.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $122,072.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

