Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $695.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $672.43 and a 200-day moving average of $643.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.