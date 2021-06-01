China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CYD opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $652.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

