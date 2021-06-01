Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 138,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,934. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

