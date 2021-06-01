Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 444.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

