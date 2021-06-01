Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

