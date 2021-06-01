CIBC Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

