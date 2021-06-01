Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $56,667,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

