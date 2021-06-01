Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $680,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

