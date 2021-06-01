Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

