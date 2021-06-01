Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

