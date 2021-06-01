Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 117 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.53.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.64. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

