Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 392 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in LKQ were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

