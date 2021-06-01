Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 550 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

