Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 59 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.24 and its 200-day moving average is $592.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

