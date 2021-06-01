Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 141 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

