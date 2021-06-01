Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $575,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

