Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognex were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.