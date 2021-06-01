Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades NIO (NYSE:NIO) to “Buy”

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.37.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. NIO has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.