Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.72% of Citizens Financial Group worth $135,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,493,000 after acquiring an additional 757,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.