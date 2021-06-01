Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

