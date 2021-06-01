Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.85

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $24.81. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 31,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,267 shares of company stock valued at $81,369 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

