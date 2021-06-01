Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

CLNE stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $203,618.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,830 shares of company stock worth $11,920,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.