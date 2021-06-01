Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $780.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 771.50 ($10.08), with a volume of 5914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £783.90 million and a P/E ratio of 40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 596.60.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

