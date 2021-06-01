Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $780.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 771.50 ($10.08), with a volume of 5914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767 ($10.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £783.90 million and a P/E ratio of 40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 596.60.

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

