CLP Holdings Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

CLPHY stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. CLP has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get CLP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.