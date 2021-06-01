Coastline Trust Co Acquires 615 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,957,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 139,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $104.70.

