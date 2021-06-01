Coastline Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

