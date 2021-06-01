Coastline Trust Co Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

