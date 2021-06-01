Coastline Trust Co Purchases 285 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,239,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

