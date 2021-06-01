Coastline Trust Co Sells 6,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.