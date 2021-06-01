Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 43.5% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

